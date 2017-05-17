Silver to trade in 38505-38895: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38505-38895.

Silver gains as signs of slowing economic activity in the U.S. saw investors temper expectations for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The number of building permits issued fell 2.5% to a seasonally adjusted 1.229 million units last month from 1.260 million the month before.

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.42% i.e. 44.15 tonnes to 10649.70 tonnes from 10605.55 tonnes.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38750 SL 38550 TGT 38980-39350.MCX.

