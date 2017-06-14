Silver to trade in 38376-39282: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38376-39282.

Silver prices dropped as the market awaited signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A recent run of disappointing U.S. economic data combined with growing uncertainty about the Trump administration's ability sparked doubts over the Fed's ability to raise rates.

Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates in its meeting, although investors will focus on any new hints on the pace of hikes this year.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39000 SL 39350 TGT 38720-38550.MCX.

