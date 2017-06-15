Silver to trade in 38365-40347: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38365-40347.

Silver gained as support seen after a pair of economic reports undershot expectations triggering concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Fed increased its key interest rate by 0.25% to a 1.00%-1.25% range, and surprise investors as it maintained its outlook of three total rate hikes for 2017

U.S. consumer prices fell by 0.1% last month, disappointing forecasts for an increase of 0.1%, the Commerce Department said.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39300 SL 39000 TGT 39580-39850.MCX.

