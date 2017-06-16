Silver to trade in 38214-39404: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38214-39404.

Silver dropped weighed down by a stronger dollar supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market.

The U.S. Department of Labor said initial jobless claims in the week ending June 10 decreased by 8,000 to 237,000 from the previous week’s total of 245,000.

The central bank maintained its outlook of one more rate hike for this year, as it expects that a tightening labor market will lift inflation to the 2% target.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38950 SL 39200 TGT 38720-38550.MCX.

