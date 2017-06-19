Silver to trade in 38180-38980: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38180-38980.

Silver prices dropped as safe haven demand remained subdued, despite a pair of disappointing U.S. economic reports raising concerns about economy.

Fed’s Yellen and her colleagues laid out a plan to shrink the central bank’s massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet, one of its economy-spurring tools, starting this year.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to shrinking labor market.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38700 SL 39000 TGT 38550-38240.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.