Silver to trade in 38101-39769: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38101-39769.

Silver dropped despite investors feeling increasingly nervous over the future of Trump's US presidency sought safe havens for their money.

Gold gained as speculation seen that Trump would be able to follow through on his campaign promises for tax cuts, deregulation and fiscal stimulus.

President Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism for his supposed ties to Russia and handling of classified intelligence.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39100 SL 39400 TGT 38800-38650.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.