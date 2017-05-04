App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 38008-39518: Achiievers Equities

Silver prices dropped as the dollar firmed on expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase in June.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38008-39518.

Silver prices dropped as the dollar firmed on expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase in June.

The U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged and downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strength of the labor market.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38900 SL 39200 TGT 38650-38400.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

Sections
