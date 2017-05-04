Silver to trade in 38008-39518: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38008-39518.

Silver prices dropped as the dollar firmed on expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase in June.

The U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged and downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strength of the labor market.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38900 SL 39200 TGT 38650-38400.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.