Silver to trade in 37980-38380: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with gains after weaker than expected inflation and core retail sales data weighed on the dollar and lifted sentiment for the metal.
Recent federal data suggests a tightening labour market and rising inflation have strengthened the case for another interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank in June.
The Labor Department said consumer prices rose 0.2% after a 0.3% drop in March, which was the biggest fall in more than two years.BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38180 SL 37980 TGT 38360-38560.MCX.
