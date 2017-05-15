Silver to trade in 37980-38380: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37980-38380.

Silver prices ended with gains after weaker than expected inflation and core retail sales data weighed on the dollar and lifted sentiment for the metal.

Recent federal data suggests a tightening labour market and rising inflation have strengthened the case for another interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank in June.

The Labor Department said consumer prices rose 0.2% after a 0.3% drop in March, which was the biggest fall in more than two years.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38180 SL 37980 TGT 38360-38560.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.