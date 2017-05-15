App
May 15, 2017 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 37980-38380: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with gains after weaker than expected inflation and core retail sales data weighed on the dollar and lifted sentiment for the metal.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 37980-38380.

Recent federal data suggests a tightening labour market and rising inflation have strengthened the case for another interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank in June.

The Labor Department said consumer prices rose 0.2% after a 0.3% drop in March, which was the biggest fall in more than two years.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38180 SL 37980 TGT 38360-38560.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

