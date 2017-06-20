Silver to trade in 37940-38554: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37940-38554.

Silver prices fell as investors looked ahead to a busy week of Federal Reserve speakers for more clues on future monetary policy moves.

Last week, the Fed raised interest rates as widely expected and maintained plans to go ahead with another rate hike by year-end.

Despite Fed's meet, market players remained doubtful over the central bank's ability to raise rates as much as it would like before the end of the year.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38500 SL 38750 TGT 38150-37950.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.