Silver to trade in 37886-39192: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices rallied finding traction after weekend comments from China about a boost in infrastructure projects and on dollar weakness.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver
Silver trading range for the day is 37886-39192.
Silver prices rallied finding traction after weekend comments from China about a boost in infrastructure projects and on dollar weakness.
Geopolitical concerns resurfaced, which boosted safe-haven demand, after North Korea confirmed that it had carried out a missile test on Sunday
Jewellery fabrication declined 9% to 207 Moz last year, as high prices and declining economic conditions led to lower consumption
BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38450 SL 38200 TGT 38680-38950.MCX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.