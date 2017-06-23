Silver to trade in 37851-38717: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37851-38717.

Silver rose benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 241,000 for the week, the Labor Department said.

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.64% i.e.67.66 tonnes to 10571.73 tonnes from 10504.07 tonnes.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38100 SL 37900 TGT 38350-38560.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.