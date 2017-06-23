Jun 23, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Silver to trade in 37851-38717: Achiievers Equities
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver
Silver trading range for the day is 37851-38717.
Silver rose benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 241,000 for the week, the Labor Department said.
Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.64% i.e.67.66 tonnes to 10571.73 tonnes from 10504.07 tonnes.BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38100 SL 37900 TGT 38350-38560.MCX.
