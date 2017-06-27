App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 27, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 37761-38631: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver dropped as investors looked ahead to comments from key Fed officials and a raft of U.S. economic data in the week ahead.

Silver to trade in 37761-38631: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 37761-38631.  

Silver dropped as investors looked ahead to comments from key Fed officials and a raft of U.S. economic data in the week ahead.

Prices failed to capitalize on the release of weaker than expected data as new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May.

Investors are settling into a cautious mode while they await the U.S. data, including June consumer confidence, pending home sales, and revised first-quarter GDP.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38600 SL 38950 TGT 38380-38100.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.