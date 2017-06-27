Silver to trade in 37761-38631: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37761-38631.

Silver dropped as investors looked ahead to comments from key Fed officials and a raft of U.S. economic data in the week ahead.

Prices failed to capitalize on the release of weaker than expected data as new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May.

Investors are settling into a cautious mode while they await the U.S. data, including June consumer confidence, pending home sales, and revised first-quarter GDP.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38600 SL 38950 TGT 38380-38100.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.