May 09, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 37714-38436: Achiievers Equities

Silver recovered from the day's low to as markets reacted to Emmanuel Macron's swift victory in the second round of France's presidential election.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 37714-38436.

Silver recovered from the day's low to as markets reacted to Emmanuel Macron’s swift victory in the second round of France’s presidential election.

Investor sentiment in the euro zone hit its highest level in almost a decade in May, improving more than expected.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38500 SL 38700 TGT 38320-37950.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

