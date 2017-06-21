Silver to trade in 37697-38533: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37697-38533.

Silver dropped as hawkish remarks made by an influential Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations for the Fe d to keep raising interest rates.

New York Fed Chief William Dudley gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and warned against the central bank taking a pause in the tightening cycle.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans however said the Fed should move slowly to raise rates and trim its portfolio due to soft inflation.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38050 SL 37850 TGT 38380-38650.MCX.

