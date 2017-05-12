Silver to trade in 37662-38390: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37662-38390.

Silver prices ended with gains buoyed by a weaker dollar, despite the release of bullish economic data.

The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, rose 0.5% in April, above expectations for a 0.2% increase.

The number of Americans who filed for unemployment insurance for the week ended May 6, dropped to 236,000, a more than 28-year low.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38050 SL 37850 TGT 38240-38450.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.