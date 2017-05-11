Silver to trade in 37617-38457: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37617-38457.

Silver prices traded in range with supportive mode as more upheaval in Washington turned investors away from riskier assets in favor of haven plays.

It is too early for the European Central Bank to declare victory in its quest to boost euro zone inflation despite signs the bloc's economic recovery is strengthening, ECB’s Draghi said

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 1.14% i.e. 119.22 tonnes to 10531.96 tonnes from 10412.74 tonnes.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 37900 SL 37600 TGT 38100-38450.MCX.

