Silver to trade in 37590-38420: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37590-38420.

Silver prices ended with losses as investors worried about future Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Market expectations for another Fed rate hike later this year have improved in wake of hawkish comments made by influential New York Fed Chief William Dudley.

The Fed also provided greater detail about how it plans to reduce its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38100 SL 37900 TGT 38350-38560 OP.MCX.

