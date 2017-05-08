Silver to trade in 37485-38809: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37485-38809.

Silver prices dropped as expectations for a June rate hike surged, after the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in April.

Investor sentiment shifted towards risker assets, after the Labor Department said that the U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since May 2007, dropping to 4.4%, down from 4.5% in March.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38500 SL 38700 TGT 38320-37950.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.