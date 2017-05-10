Silver to trade in 37452-38326: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37452-38326.

Silver fell as the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron as French president reduced demand for bullion as a safe haven.

Fed’s Rosengren said the fall of U.S. unemployment below its natural equilibrium could prompt faster interest-rate hikes if it were to drop below 4 percent.

Demand for silver ETF jumped from 2006 through 2012 amid expectations that solar panels and appliances would help lift prices.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38200 SL 38500 TGT 37950-37600.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.