Silver to trade in 37383-38941: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 37383-38941.

Silver prices dropped after the Federal Reserve left the door open to raising interest rates in June.

The U.S. central bank's policymaking committee downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strength of the labor market.

Elsewhere, mixed U.S. economic data failed to stem the slide in gold prices, after initial jobless claims fell more than expected while factory orders eased in March.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 38400 SL 38650 TGT 38100-37800.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.