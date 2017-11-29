App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siemens falls 2%; Deutsche Bank retains Sell, cuts target to Rs 1,030 as valuations remain high

Deutsche also cut order inflow assumption by 3/7 percent for FY18/19 and reduced revenue growth estimate by 4.5/3.8 percent for FY18/19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Siemens shares fell more than 2 percent intraday Wednesday after Deutsche Bank has retained its sell rating on the stock and slashed target price to Rs 1,030 (from Rs 1,100 per share) as valuations remain elevated at 42x PE for March 2019.

FY17 orders are strong, but outlook is still concerning, the research house said, adding the opportunity size remains stagnant for FY18 over FY17.

Deutsche also cut order inflow assumption by 3/7 percent for FY18/19 and reduced revenue growth estimate by 4.5/3.8 percent for FY18/19.

Brokerage house Edelweiss, too, trimmed FY18/19 EPS 3 percent each factoring in muted Q4, while maintaining hold rating on the stock with reduced target price at Rs 1,400 (from Rs 1,450 earlier).

Siemens reported 2 percent growth in Q4FY17 revenue. Growth in energy (up 11 percent YoY) was negated by decline in power & gas (down 14 percent YoY), mobility (down 25 percent YoY) and process industry (down 19 percent YoY).

Dip in other expenses (10 percent) resulted in 120bps EBITDA margin expansion to 10.1 percent. Order inflow at Rs 2,700 crore (up 10 percent YoY) resulted in closing order book of Rs 12,300 crore (up 26 percent YoY).

At 12:35 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,192.75, down Rs 22.20, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Siemens

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.