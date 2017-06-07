Sical Logistics gains 6% post order win

App
Jun 07, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Sical Logistics were higher by 6 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors cheered an order win.

The company received a letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction, order value Rs 289 crore for 3 years

“The activity may be carried out by deploying surface miners on a hiring basis, mechanical transfer of the same by pay loaders into tipping trucks and transportation from surface miner face to different destinations at Bharatpur,” the company told the exchanges.

At 10:57 hrs Sical Logistics was quoting at Rs 256.00, up Rs 5.55, or 2.22 percent on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 265.20 and an intraday low of Rs 253.70.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

