Shreyas Shipping zooms 15% on JV with Japanese firm Suzue Corporation

Moneycontrol News

Shreyas Shipping shares rallied as much as 14.55 percent in morning trade Tuesday on signing joint venture agreement with Yokohama-based Suzue Corporation of Japan.

The Indian ship owning subsidiary of Transworld Group said the joint venture company would capitalise on the possibilities in international freight forwarding, customs clearance service, warehousing services, land transport services and other related logistic services.

Additionally, the joint venture will also focus on land bank development for commercial purposes in Indian sub-continent and Japan.

Shreyas Shipping said geographies covered by the agreement initially included Indian sub-continent and Japan, with the possibility of extending to South East Asian nations.

At 10:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 346.70, up Rs 28.30, or 8.89 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar