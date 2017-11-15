App
Nov 15, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shreyas Shipping touches 52-week high on robust Q2 results

Shares of Shreyas Shipping touched 52-week high of Rs 541.35, gaining 20 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of robust Q2 numbers.

The company's Q2 net profit jumped 720 percent at Rs 19.7 crore against Rs 2.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company increased 34 percent at Rs 123.5 crore versus Rs 92.39 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 262 percent at Rs 26.8 crore versus Rs 7.4 crore.

The margins were up 1370 bps at 21.7 percent versus 8 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 8.38 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 62.52.

At 12:12 hrs Shreyas Shipping was quoting at Rs 523.95, up Rs 72.80, or 16.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

