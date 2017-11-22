App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Shree Renuka Sugars may move to Rs 35: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com feels that Shree Renuka Sugars may move to Rs 35.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Basic structure of Shree Renuka Sugars is weak. There is a base formation going on. I have no idea how long will it form the base but once the base formation is over it can see move around Rs 30-35 zone that is the are to exit. I don’t know why would anyone hold a stock which is so weak. If I had this stock I would really exit and switch money to something else."

"I will go in for ITC for long term. It is very good to me because it is falling down, structurally it is good, trading near the support. Buy its and hold for long term. It is a safer bet," he said.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.