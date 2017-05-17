App
May 17, 2017 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Cement slips 6% on poor Q4 numbers, Edelweiss maintains buy

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Shree Cement slipped 6.5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of dismal Q4 performance.

Shree Cement slips 6% on poor Q4 numbers, Edelweiss maintains buy

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Shree Cement slipped 6.5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of dismal Q4 performance.

The company's Q4FY17 (Jan-March) net profit declined 54.1 percent at Rs 304.5 crore against Rs 663 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Other Income of the company was down 68.2 percent at Rs 151 crore, while revenue has increased 19.3 percent at Rs 2,683.4 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 3.2 percent at Rs 511 crore and EBITDA margin was down 510 bps at 21.5 percent.

The freight & forwarding expense was up 41.7 percent at Rs 606.7 crore.

The company at its meeting held on May 16 has recommended final dividend at Rs 24 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Edelweiss has maintained buy rating on stock with a target price of Rs 21140.

The stock price may witness some pressure in near term, but we remain convinced about company's cash generating abilities, it added.

At 09:30 hrs Shree Cements was quoting at Rs 19,070, down Rs 875.25, or 4.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shree Cements

