Short covering lifts Nifty IT index over 3% in 2 days despite muted Q1 earnings estimates

Moneycontrol News

Technology stocks continued to run up on short covering for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, especially after SEBI imposed restriction on foreign portfolio investors from issuing participatory notes.

In last two sessions, the Nifty IT index surged over 3 percent. The sector is often used by foreign investors for short covering.

"Sectors likely to see sharpest bouts of short covering are IT, PSU banks & pharma. Stocks that might see a surge due to short covering include names like TCS, Just Dial, Lupin, Bank of India, and Union Bank among others," Kunal Saraogi, CEO at Equityrush.com said. PSU banks rallied 5-8 percent.

Now, participatory notes or Offshore Derivative Instruments (ODIs) where the derivative is underlying can be issued only for the purpose of hedging with respect to the equity shares held.

Besides, the market watchdog has said that existing positions on unhedged P-Note derivatives have to be liquidated by the end of December 2020.

TCS gained 6 percent, followed by Infosys (up 4.2 percent), Wipro (2.6 percent) and HCL Technologies (2.3 percent).

The other reason for this rally could be the June quarter earnings. TCS and Infosys are expected to report subdued earnings on July 13 and July 14 respectively.

Seasonally, the June quarter is a strong quarter for IT companies, but headwinds like slowdown in BFSI, weak retail business and visa cost are expected to impact earnings.

As far as TCS is concerned, dollar revenue growth in constant currency is estimated at around 2-2.5 percent for the quarter, which has been falling from 3.1 percent in Q1FY17, 3.5 percent in Q1FY16 and 4.8 percent in Q1FY15.

The expected improvement in BFSI has not materialised yet and FY18 EPS expectations have come down by 3-4 percent since last quarter, analysts believe.

According to research firms, TCS is likely to report dollar revenue growth of 2.9 percent and Infosys 2.6 percent for June quarter. Infosys is likely to hold FY18 constant currency revenue growth guidance of 6.5-8.5 percent.

Deutsche Bank said the slower-than-expected pick-up in the banking and financial services vertical and continued weakness in the retail vertical will drive the modest June quarter revenue growth for TCS while for Infosys, it expects normal seasonality to continue in revenue growth.

Despite two-day rally, the Nifty IT index (down 6 percent) still underperformed Nifty50 (up 15 percent) over a period of one year.