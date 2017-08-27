Shoppers Stop gains 4% on buzz of co foraying into digital space

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Shoppers Stop gained over 4 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors cheered its foray into ecommerce space.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the company will, by the next fiscal, begin selling books and food online

The company will take HyperCity and Crossword online in the next financial year.

The company’s managing director Govind Shrikhande said HyperCity online will be available in markets where it has stores that will fulfill the orders. Trials began in Mumbai and will be extended to Bengaluru this year. Crossword, however, will have a national e-commerce footprint.

“Since we have already invested Rs 60 crore on the technology backbone for Shoppers Stop ecommerce venture, the incremental investment for taking HyperCity and Crossword online will be not much,” MD Govind Shrikhande told The Economic Times.

HyperCity online is likely to be available in areas where the stores are present. These will fulfil the orders, its Shrikhande told the publication. Crossword will be have a national presence.

At 13:56 hrs Shoppers Stop was quoting at Rs 343.90, up Rs 10.45, or 3.13 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 347.00 and an intraday low of Rs 336.00.