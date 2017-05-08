Shoppers Stop, Dalmia Bharat Sugar down 5-11% on poor Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Shoppers Stop and Dalmia Bharat Sugar plunged 5.6 percent and 10.8 percent respectively intraday Monday post poor Q4 numbers.

Shoppers Stop has posted net loss of Rs 36.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4), which includes exceptional loss of Rs 47.8 crore, against profit of Rs 10.1 crore, reported in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company was up 3.2 percent at Rs 910.3 crore versus Rs 882.5 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) rose 5.2 percent at Rs 52.5 crore and EBITDA margin was at 5.8 percent.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar has registered 30.2 percent decline in its Q4 net profit at Rs 39.2 crore against Rs 56.2 crore.

The company's total income was up 28.9 percent at Rs 427.3 crore versus Rs 331.5 crore.

EBITDA of the company slipped 32.3 percent at Rs 97 crore and EBITDA margin shed at 22.7 percent.

At 09:41 hrs Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries was quoting at Rs 170.10, down 9.16 percent and Shoppers Stop was quoting at Rs 361, down 4.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil