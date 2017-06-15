Shipping Corporation up 16% as NITI Aayog recommends govt to cut stake by 38.75%

Moneycontrol News

Shipping Corporation of India shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 92, up as much as 16 percent in morning trade Thursday after sources told CNBC-TV18 that NITI Aayog recommended the government to cut stake in the company by 38.75 percent.

The NITI Aayog has drafted a recommendation which proposes to bring down the government's stake in the company to 25 percent from current 63.75 percent. The deal could potentially earn the government around Rs 960 crore for the exchequer.

The recommendation will soon be sent to cabinet committee of economic affairs.

NITI Aayog has recommended the Ministry of Shipping to divest stake in SCI in multiple tranches.

Government should sell 26 percent stake in SCI in first round and subsequently, government should transfer management control, it said in its draft.

In final stages, it advised the government to gradually keep selling its stakes over a period of one year, until the stakes come down to 25 percent.

The reason for the dilution of government stakes has also been cited in the recommendation. Niti Aayog said the government does not need to run SCI as industry is now competitive.

SCI imports only a fraction of crude oil, NITI Aayog said, adding globally, private companies involved in crude oil imports.

On June 2, the core group of secretaries on disinvestment headed by the cabinet secretary discussed divestment in SCI on June 2 and asked shipping ministry to assess legalities.

At 09:34 hour IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 88.10, up Rs 8.75, or 11.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar