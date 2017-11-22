Shipping Corporation slips 2% as vessel sinks off Mumbai coast

Shipping Corporation of India share price declined over 2 percent intraday Wednesday after its offshore supply vessel sunk off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday evening.

All the crew members were immediately rescued by another vessel operating in close vicinity, SCI chairman Capt Anoop Sharma told PTI.

He said the SCI Ratna was contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High.

Sharma said the ship sunk at 19:30 hours around 100 nautical miles west of the city in waters which are about 70-80 metres deep.

A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident, but initial assessment is pointing towards ingress of water into the engine room as a possible reason for the sinking, he said.

Publicly available data on trade websites said the 2,039 -tonne ship was built in 2011 and had a length of 64 metres.

At 10:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 92.60, down Rs 0.50, or 0.54 percent on the BSE.