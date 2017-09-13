Shemaroo, V2 Retail, Future Lifestyle up 3-12% on robust Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Shemaroo Entertainment, V2 Retail and Future Lifestyle Fashions gained 3-12 percent on the back of strong Q1 earnings.

Shemaroo Entertainment has reported 22 percent jump in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 13.1 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 8 percent at Rs 103 crore against Rs 95 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) increased 13 percent at Rs 32.8 crore and margins were up at 31.8 percent

V2 Retail's Q1FY18 net profit was up 87 percent at Rs 8.6 crore versus Rs 4.6 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was up 31 percent at Rs 142 crore against Rs 108 crore.

EBITDA rose 28 percent at Rs 15.1 crore versus Rs 11.8 crore and margins was at 10.6 percent.

Future Lifestyle Fashions has registered 29 percent increase in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 23.5 crore versus Rs 18.2 crore.

Revenue was up 29 percent at Rs 1031 crore against Rs 801 crore.

The EBITDA was up 16 percent at Rs 85 crore and margins were at 8.2 percent.

At 09:40 hrs Shemaroo Entertainment was quoting at Rs 358.05, up 4.19 percent, V2 Retail was quoting at Rs 459.55, up 3.39 percent and Future Lifestyle Fashions was quoting at Rs 398.75, up 0.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil