Shankara Building Products zooms 10% as Edelweiss initiates coverage with buy

Moneycontrol News

Shankara Building Products shares hit fresh record high of Rs 1,444, rising nearly 10 percent intraday Wednesday after Edelweiss has initiated coverage with a buy rating on the stock.

The research house has set a target price of Rs 1,575 for the stocks, implying potential upside of 20 percent.

"It is the best proxy to play the anticipated growth in building materials and retail in India," it said.

It expects return on capital employed to improve given strong SSG, minimal capex and efficient working capital.

Revenue and net profit is expected to grow at CAGR of 25 percent and 40 percent over FY17-19, respectively, Edelweiss said.

The research house expects debt to equity ratio to further reduce in the next 2 years.

At 15:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,398.65, up Rs 81.70, or 6.20 percent on the BSE.