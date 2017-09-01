Shankara Building Products hits 1-yr high on starts of new processing facility

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Shankara Building Products touched 52-week high of Rs 1,254.10, gaining 6 percent intraday Friday as it has started its new processing facility and relocates one of its existing facility.

The company has started new processing facility in Secunderabad in the state of Telangana to capitalize on the growing requirements of the region through its network of Telangana state retail outlets.

Centurywells Roofing India, a step-down subsidiary of company, has started a new colour coated roofing sheet processing facility at Secunderabad.

Taurus Value Steel & Strips, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, has relocated its processing unit from Surat to Chegunta, Hyderabad.

The installed capacity of this unit is around 800 MT per month.

The relocation will help improve capacity utilization of the facility due to increased availability of raw materials which was hampering growth in Surat.

At 11:00 hrs Shankara Building Products was quoting at Rs 1,236.15, up Rs 51.20, or 4.32 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil