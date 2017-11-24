Sensex rallies 100 points, Nifty hits 10400; 59 stocks hit fresh record highs on BSE

The Nifty broke out after consolidating for three trading sessions on Friday to hit 10400 in intraday trade, and is just 90 pints short of its fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex also rallied over 100 points but there was plenty of action in small and midcap stocks.

As many as 159 stocks rose to fresh 52-weeks high on the BSE which include names like SRF, Jubilant FoodWorks, RIL, TVS Motors, ZEE Entertainment, Bajaj Electricals, Sadbhav Engineering, V-Guard, TV18 Broadcast etc. among others.

Out of 159 stocks, 59 stocks hit fresh record highs which include names like Maruti Suzuki, Dixon, IFB Industries, SIS, Vakrangee, HSIL, Kolte Patil, Crompton Greaves etc. among others.

The Nifty rose to an intraday high of 10404 but the key resistance level for the index is placed at 10,411 which most analysts’ think should not pose much of a problem especially after 3 days of consolidation.

Investors are advised to remain long in the index with a trailing stop loss below 10,300.

The rally in the index was led by gains in sectors such as consumer durable, IT, consumer discretionary, healthcare and oil & gas stocks.

Small and midcap stocks propelled the rally on D-Street as the S&P BSE Midcap index managed to outperformed Nifty. It rose to a fresh record high of 16,952.13, led by gains in GMR Infrastructure, followed by Crompton Greaves, Piramal Enterprises, Pantaloons Fashion, Ashok Leyland, and M&M Financials.

The index made a Doji type pattern for the third consecutive day in a row on Thursday. It bounced back from its crucial short term moving average placed near 5-DEMA.

The indecisiveness from domestic as well as global markets continues but consolidation provided a good base for the markets which would help bulls take out 10400 without much resistance, suggest experts.

"Sideways moves without much value addition to the index is suggests that a directional move is due in either of the sides which shall set a tone for the markets in the near term," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"A firm close above 10,375 shall lead to retest of 10490 levels as such a close should be considered as a fresh breakout on lower time frame charts after 4 days of consolidation which may not offer much resistance at 10411 which was earlier identified as a critical hurdle on the way to new lifetime highs," he said.