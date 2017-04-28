App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 750: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Zensar Technologies has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

Sell Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 750: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Zensar Technologies


USD revenue dipped 4.9% QoQ (DCMe: 4%QoQ growth) on back of decline in IMS by 25.6% QoQ. EBIT margin declined 464bps QoQ to 7.7% (DCMe: 12.1%) largely on the back of one-time provision/write offs (200bps). Organic growth in digital services remains weak as the digital commerce segment reports mere 3% YoY growth.


Outlook


We pare our estimates factoring the negative impact of rupee appreciation, one-time negative impact on margin and lower growth in IMS. We downgrade ZENT to a SELL rating with a Mar’18 TP of ` 750 based on 10.5x one yr. fwd. PER.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sell #Zensar Technologies

