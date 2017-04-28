Sell Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 750: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Zensar Technologies

USD revenue dipped 4.9% QoQ (DCMe: 4%QoQ growth) on back of decline in IMS by 25.6% QoQ. EBIT margin declined 464bps QoQ to 7.7% (DCMe: 12.1%) largely on the back of one-time provision/write offs (200bps). Organic growth in digital services remains weak as the digital commerce segment reports mere 3% YoY growth.

Outlook

We pare our estimates factoring the negative impact of rupee appreciation, one-time negative impact on margin and lower growth in IMS. We downgrade ZENT to a SELL rating with a Mar’18 TP of ` 750 based on 10.5x one yr. fwd. PER.

