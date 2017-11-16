Sell USDINR; target of 65.10 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds rebounded, as investors stepped up purchases after the notes had fallen to record lows yesterday amid concerns price gains will delay monetary easing • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield decline to 7.02 % from 7.05 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.32 % from 2.37 % in the previous session.

The rupee posted its biggest single - session gain in over a month against the US $, in line with most Asian peers, while sharp gains in Euro and JPY also weighed on the US$ index • The dollar got off to a weak start against its major rivals on Wednesday but has pared its early losses and ended little changed against its major European rivals . However, it remains weaker against the Japanese Yen. US economic data has proved to be a mixed bag.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 65. 4. The November contract open interest increased 3.35 % from the previous day • December contract open interest rose 2.29 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 65.30-65.40 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 65.10 / 65.00 Stop Loss: 65.50 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 65.10 / 64.90 R1/R2:65.45 /65.65

