App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 65.10 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dollar
Dollar

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market
Government bonds rebounded, as investors stepped up purchases after  the notes had fallen to record lows yesterday amid concerns price gains will delay monetary easing • The GoI  benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield decline to 7.02 % from  7.05 % in the previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - year benchmark bond  declined to 2.32 % from 2.37 % in the  previous session.


Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee posted its biggest single - session gain in over a month against  the US $, in line with most Asian peers, while sharp gains in Euro and  JPY also weighed on  the  US$ index • The dollar got off to a weak start against its major rivals  on  Wednesday  but has pared its early losses and  ended little changed against its major  European rivals . However, it remains weaker against the Japanese Yen.  US economic data has proved to be a mixed bag.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 65. 4. The November contract open interest increased 3.35 % from the previous day • December contract open interest rose 2.29 % in the previous session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 65.30-65.40Market Lot: US$1000
Target:  65.10 / 65.00Stop Loss: 65.50
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 65.10 / 64.90R1/R2:65.45 /65.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.