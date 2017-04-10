Sell USDINR: target of 64.80: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 64.80 with a stop loss of 65.35.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened slightly higher and prices took resistance around its short term declining trend line and fell sharply in the intraday till low of 65.07 after making a high of 65.34. Prices have been making a lower top lower bottom chart pattern since last few session and are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate supports placed around 64.80 and 64.55 levels.Pair : USDINR Action : Sell Entry : 65.20 Target : 64.80 Stop Loss : 65.35
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.