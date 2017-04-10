Sell USDINR: target of 64.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly higher and prices took resistance around its short term declining trend line and fell sharply in the intraday till low of 65.07 after making a high of 65.34. Prices have been making a lower top lower bottom chart pattern since last few session and are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate supports placed around 64.80 and 64.55 levels.

