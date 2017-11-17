Sell USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds declined as yield s continue d to rise unabated over the recent surge in domestic inflation coupled with concerns over fresh supply of debt • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 7.06 % from 7.02 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond rose to 2. 3 8 % from 2.32 % in the previous session.

The rupee ended mildly weak amid strength in the US$. However, the rupee is expected to get a strong boost from Moody’ s sovereign debt rate upgrading • The US$ posted mild gains against major currencies as the Euro witnessed mild profit booking while JPY fell against the greenback. GBP continue d to remain on the edge above crucial supports. Traders await news on US tax reform while the Euro could rise until 1.20 after bouncing from supports near 1.15 levels.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November co ntract on the NSE ended at 65.40. The November contract open interest declined 5.32 % from the previous day • December contract open interest rose 3.98 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 65.00 - 65.10 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.80 / 64.70 Stop Loss: : 65.20 Support Resistance S 1/ S 2: 64.80 / 64.70 R 1/R 2:65.05 /65.15

