Nov 17, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nov 17, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds declined as  yield s continue d to rise unabated over  the  recent surge in domestic inflation coupled with concerns over fresh  supply of debt • The  GoI  benchmark  6.79 % 2027 bond  yield rose to  7.06 % from  7.02 % in the previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - year benchmark bond  rose to 2. 3 8 % from 2.32 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee ended mildly weak amid strength in  the  US$.  However, the  rupee is expected to get a strong boost from Moody’ s sovereign debt  rate upgrading • The  US$ posted mild gains against major currencies as  the  Euro witnessed mild profit booking while JPY fell against  the  greenback. GBP continue d to remain on the edge above crucial supports. Traders await news on US tax reform while the Euro could rise until 1.20 after bouncing from supports near 1.15 levels.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November co ntract on the NSE ended at  65.40. The  November contract open  interest  declined 5.32 % from the previous day • December contract open interest  rose 3.98 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of  65.00 - 65.10Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.80 / 64.70Stop Loss: : 65.20
SupportResistance
S 1/ S 2: 64.80 / 64.70R 1/R 2:65.05 /65.15

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

