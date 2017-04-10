Sell USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell f or a second day as yields rose after the country?s Monetary Policy Committee hinted at steps to curb the surging banking system liquidity ? The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield surged sharply higher to 6. 77 % from 6.65% in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear was steady at 2. 3 4 % in the previous session

The rupee rose to a near - 20 - month high against the US$, helped by inflows and US$ sales by foreign banks, while Central bank increased reverse repo rate by 0.25% to 6%. ?The US $ posted minor gains against major currencies as weakness in Euro was offset by gains in Japanese Yen. We expect US$ to remain supported due to rising geo political tension in middle east after the reports of US led attacks on Syrian air base . Japanese Yen gained due to it safe haven status. We expect the pair to see some further selling as the pair remains highly immune to the US rate hike trajectory

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.71.The April contract open interest fell 5.05 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest rose 1 2.27 % from the previous day ? We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 65.05 - 65.15 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.80 / 64.70 Stop Loss: 65.22 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.70 / 64.60 R1/R2:65.10 /65.20

