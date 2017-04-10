Sell USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.70: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds fell f or a second day as yields rose after the country?s Monetary Policy Committee hinted at steps to curb the surging banking system liquidity ? The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield surged sharply higher to 6. 77 % from 6.65% in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear was steady at 2. 3 4 % in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose to a near - 20 - month high against the US$, helped by inflows and US$ sales by foreign banks, while Central bank increased reverse repo rate by 0.25% to 6%. ?The US $ posted minor gains against major currencies as weakness in Euro was offset by gains in Japanese Yen. We expect US$ to remain supported due to rising geo political tension in middle east after the reports of US led attacks on Syrian air base . Japanese Yen gained due to it safe haven status. We expect the pair to see some further selling as the pair remains highly immune to the US rate hike trajectoryUS$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.71.The April contract open interest fell 5.05 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest rose 1 2.27 % from the previous day ? We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 65.05 - 65.15
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.80 / 64.70
|Stop Loss: 65.22
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.70 / 64.60
|R1/R2:65.10 /65.20