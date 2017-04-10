App
Apr 07, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt  market

Government bonds fell f or a second day as yields rose after the  country?s Monetary Policy Committee hinted at steps to curb the surging  banking system liquidity ? The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield  surged sharply higher to 6. 77 % from 6.65% in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear was steady at 2. 3 4 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose to a near - 20 - month high against the US$, helped by inflows and US$ sales by foreign banks, while Central bank increased reverse repo rate by 0.25% to 6%. ?The US $ posted minor gains against major currencies as weakness in Euro was offset by gains in Japanese Yen.  We expect US$ to remain  supported due to rising geo political tension in middle east after the  reports of US led attacks on  Syrian air base . Japanese Yen gained due to it safe haven status. We expect the pair to see some further selling as the pair remains highly immune to the US rate hike trajectory

US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.71.The  April contract open interest  fell  5.05 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest  rose 1 2.27 % from  the  previous day ? We expect  the US$ to  meet supply  pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 65.05 - 65.15 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.80 / 64.70 Stop Loss: 65.22
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.70 / 64.60 R1/R2:65.10 /65.20
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

