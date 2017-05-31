App
Stocks
May 31, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.65: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.90-64.95 for target of 64.70-64.65 with a stop loss of 65.05.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.65: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR


The USDINR pair as we have seen in the past few sessions has not been able to hold itself above 64.60 and rise above 64.70, which has built a pressure in the pair at these levels. Also, a loss of momentum in the pair since last few sessions has restricted the pair to trade in a very thin range of 64.40-64.70 A breach in either side will now give a more clarity on the further price action. With the 8-13-20 DEMA's lying pretty close to each other and the pair trading near them, we expect the pair to trade almost flat to slightly negative for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Karvy Stock Broking #USDINR

