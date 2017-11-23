Sell USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a second straight day, with the benchmark yield rising the most in over a week, as investors booked profit from recent gains • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 6.96 % from 6.90 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.32 % from 2.36 % in the previous session.

The rupee pared all early gains to end little changed against the US$, as profit booking in domestic equities and caution ahead of state elections offset gains from a weak US$ ahead of Fed policy minutes and thanks giving holiday • The US$ fell sharply against major currencies post Fed monetary meeting minutes. Split among Fed members during thin trading amd thanks giving holiday weighed on the US$. Some Fed members shared Chair Yellen’s concern on soft US inflation. JPY benefited from a soft US$ amid divergent monetary policy concerns. Euro als held on to gains as efforts continued to end Germany’s political impasse.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November co ntract on the NSE ended at 64.95. The November contract open interest declined 4.79 % from the previous day • December contract open interest increased 5.76 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.90 - 65.00 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.70 / 64.60 Stop Loss: 65.10 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.85 / 64.65 R1/R2:65.10 /65.20

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.