you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.70 - 64.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for a second straight day, with the benchmark yield rising the most in over a week, as investors booked profit from recent gains • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 6.96 % from 6.90 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.32 % from 2.36 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee pared all early gains to end little changed against the US$, as  profit booking in domestic equities and caution ahead of state elections  offset gains from  a  weak US$ ahead of Fed policy  minutes and  thanks giving holiday • The  US$  fell  sharply against major currencies post  Fed monetary  meeting minutes. Split among Fed members during thin trading amd thanks giving holiday weighed on the US$. Some Fed members shared Chair Yellen’s concern on soft US inflation. JPY benefited from a soft US$ amid divergent monetary policy concerns.  Euro als held on to gains as efforts continued to end Germany’s political impasse.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November co ntract on the NSE ended at 64.95. The November contract open interest  declined  4.79 % from the previous day • December contract open interest  increased 5.76 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise  the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.90 - 65.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.70 / 64.60Stop Loss: 65.10
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.85 / 64.65R1/R2:65.10 /65.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

