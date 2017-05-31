App
May 31, 2017 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.65 - 64.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market
Government bonds ended steady, as issuance of cash management bills  added to the supply even as investors eyed fresh triggers to spur  volumes • The benchmark  6.97% 2026 bond  yield declined slightly to 6.66% from  6.67%  in  the previous session • Yield on  the US 10 - year declined to 2. 21% from 2.25% in the previous session.


Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee fell to a near one - week low against  the  US$, as growing  political uncertainties in Europe boosted dollar demand and weighed on  emerging market currencies • The US$ fell against major currencies as lower PCE data hurt US treasury  yields weighing on US$.  April core PCE was lower at 1.5% from 1.6% in the previous month. JPY posted gains benefiting from a rise in safe haven demand as well as lower US core personal consumption data.

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.89. The June contract open interest  increased 2.11% from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased  24.40% in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)iew: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.90 - 65.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.65 / 64.45Stop Loss: 65.05
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.65 / 64.45R1/R2:65.00 /65.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

