Sell USDINR; target of 64.65 - 64.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds ended steady, as issuance of cash management bills added to the supply even as investors eyed fresh triggers to spur volumes • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined slightly to 6.66% from 6.67% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year declined to 2. 21% from 2.25% in the previous session.

The rupee fell to a near one - week low against the US$, as growing political uncertainties in Europe boosted dollar demand and weighed on emerging market currencies • The US$ fell against major currencies as lower PCE data hurt US treasury yields weighing on US$. April core PCE was lower at 1.5% from 1.6% in the previous month. JPY posted gains benefiting from a rise in safe haven demand as well as lower US core personal consumption data.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.89. The June contract open interest increased 2.11% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 24.40% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR June futures contract (NSE)

iew: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.90 - 65.00

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.65 / 64.45

Stop Loss: 65.05





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.65 / 64.45

R1/R2:65.00 /65.10







The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.