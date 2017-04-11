Sell USDINR; target of 64.62: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, the pair after opening at 64.41 had a strong day on the upside suggesting bulls are respecting the levels of 64.20 and made a high of 65.71there is a crossover of 20DMA below 50DMA market by arrow suggesting further selling pressure in coming days. On spot But with oscillators front RSI remains oversold on the daily chart suggest some bounce that can be utilize to sell the pair with 20DMA at 65.09 spot levels likely to act as a strong resistance, intraday likely to see some more bounce likely range 64.50-64.80.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.