Sell USDINR; target of 64.60 - 64.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a fourth straight session tracking an overnight rise in global crude oil prices and ordinance on bankruptcy law • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 202 7 bond yield rose to 7.00 % from 6.99 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond was slightly higher at 2.34 %, as crude continued to move higher aeahd of Opec meeting.

The rupee posted its second straight weekly gain against the dollar, as the green back weakened after the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes showed policymakers’ caution about muted inflation growth. Sustained upbeat local sentiment following India’s first sovereign credit rating upgrade in about 14 years also aided the rupee • The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was trading down 0.14%. It fell to a one - month low on November 22, after minutes of the Fed's October 31 - Nov ember 1 meeting showed many policymakers were cautious about the slowing inflation in the US, reducing bets of aggressive policy tightening by the monetary authority next year.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 64.71. The November contract open interest increased 14 % from the previous day • December contract open interest increased 9.31 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.80 - 64.90 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.60 / 64.50 Stop Loss: 65.1 Support Resistance S 1/ S 2: 64.50 / 64.35 R 1/R 2:64.90 /65.00

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.