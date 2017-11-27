App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.60 - 64.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for a fourth straight session tracking an overnight rise in global crude oil prices and ordinance on bankruptcy law • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 202 7 bond yield rose to 7.00 % from 6.99 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond was slightly higher at 2.34 %, as crude continued to move higher aeahd of Opec meeting.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted its second straight weekly gain against the dollar, as the green back weakened after the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes showed policymakers’ caution about muted inflation growth.  Sustained upbeat local sentiment following India’s first sovereign credit rating upgrade in about 14 years also aided the rupee • The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was trading down 0.14%. It fell to a one - month low on November 22, after minutes of the Fed's October 31 - Nov ember 1 meeting showed many policymakers were cautious about the slowing inflation in the US, reducing bets of aggressive policy tightening by the monetary authority next year.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 64.71. The  November contract open  interest increased 14 % from the previous day • December contract open interest  increased  9.31 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.80 - 64.90Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.60 / 64.50Stop Loss: 65.1
SupportResistance
S 1/ S 2: 64.50 / 64.35R 1/R 2:64.90 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.