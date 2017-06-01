Jun 01, 2017 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sell USDINR; target of 64.55 : Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.78-64.85 for target of 64.55 with a stop loss of 65.00.
Karvy's currency report on USDINR
This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the last trading day the pair opened 64.78 made a low of 64.78and trading in a narrow range for the day, the pair has been on a broader range of 64.40 on the downside and 65.00 on the upside (spot), with the pair making lower top and similar bottom near 64, is likely to consolidate in the range of 64.45-64.70 for the day with selling pressure at higher levels.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.