Sell USDINR; target of 64.55 : ICICI Direct

Debt market Government bonds ended little changed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted southwest monsoon rainfall would be normal this year The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield rose to 6. 8 6 % from 6. 8 5 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell sharply to 2.17 % from 2.25% in the previous session

The rupee fell for a second day against the dollar in range bound trading, dragged by weak domestic equities and US$ purchases by state - run banks for their importer clients The dollar index fell sharply against major currencies as sharp gains in the GBP and euro weighed on the US$. The GBP gained almost 2.20% as the UK Prime Minister has called for snap general elections in June .The euro also gained tracking political development s in France. We expect the US$ to remain subdued as US interest rate hike prospects could take a backseat amid a host of geo - political uncertainties.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 60. The April contract open interest fell 6. 6 5 % from the previous day May contract open interest rose 3.59 % from the previous day We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.80 - 64.90 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.65/ 64.55 Stop Loss: 65.00 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

