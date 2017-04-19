App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.55 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.55 : ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market Government bonds ended  little changed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted southwest monsoon rainfall  would be  normal this year The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield  rose to 6. 8 6 % from 6. 8 5 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell sharply to 2.17 % from 2.25% in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee fell for a second day against the dollar in  range bound trading,  dragged by weak domestic equities and US$ purchases by state - run  banks for their importer clients The  dollar index fell sharply against major currencies as sharp gains  in  the  GBP and euro weighed on  the  US$.  The GBP gained almost 2.20% as the UK Prime Minister has called for snap general elections in June .The euro also gained tracking political development s in France. We expect the US$ to remain subdued as US interest rate hike prospects could take a backseat amid a host of geo - political uncertainties.

US$ US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 60. The April contract open interest fell 6. 6 5 % from the previous day May contract open interest rose 3.59 % from the previous day We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.80 - 64.90 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.65/ 64.55 Stop Loss: 65.00
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.