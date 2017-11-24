App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 24, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.50 - 64.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for a third straight session tracking an overnight rise in global crude oil prices and as the market prepares for a fresh supply of notes today • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 6. 9 9 % from  6.96 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond  was steady at 2.32%, as US  markets remained closed on account of Thangiving day.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee rose to a near - three - week high against the US$ , as demand  for the greenback dampened after the US Federal Reserve’s latest  meeting minutes showed policymakers were cautio us about muted  inflation growth • The  US$  h alted three day of losses amid thin trading on account of  Thanksgiving holiday. Traders await the US Fed’s FOMC monetary policy meeting wherein a 25 - bps rate hike is expected. Investors would gauge the Fed’s inflation outlook as Fed officials have raised concerns on soft inflation in policy meeting minutes. Any sharp decline in US$ could see the JPY further rallying with the Euro remaining steady in the current German political landscape.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 64.57. The  November contract open  interest  declined  6.71 % from the previous day • December contract open interest  increased 8.28 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.