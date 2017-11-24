Sell USDINR; target of 64.50 - 64.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a third straight session tracking an overnight rise in global crude oil prices and as the market prepares for a fresh supply of notes today • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 6. 9 9 % from 6.96 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond was steady at 2.32%, as US markets remained closed on account of Thangiving day.

The rupee rose to a near - three - week high against the US$ , as demand for the greenback dampened after the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes showed policymakers were cautio us about muted inflation growth • The US$ h alted three day of losses amid thin trading on account of Thanksgiving holiday. Traders await the US Fed’s FOMC monetary policy meeting wherein a 25 - bps rate hike is expected. Investors would gauge the Fed’s inflation outlook as Fed officials have raised concerns on soft inflation in policy meeting minutes. Any sharp decline in US$ could see the JPY further rallying with the Euro remaining steady in the current German political landscape.

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE ended at 64.57. The November contract open interest declined 6.71 % from the previous day • December contract open interest increased 8.28 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise the up side in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

