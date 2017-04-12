Sell USDINR; target of 64.50 - 64.40: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds rose f or the first time in five days, as investors stepped up purchases after a recent decline in prices. Fall in global yields also supported demand for debt in emerging markets ? The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield fell to 6. 8 1 % from 6.87% in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell to 2. 3 0 % from 2.3 7 % in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee rebounded from early losses against the dollar, as gains in domestic equities offset the impact of global risk - aversion caused by geopolitical tensions ? The US$ fell further against major currencies with the Japanese Yen gaining the most. The pair is highly immune to unwinding of reflation trades. As such any weakness in US$ due to a hit to rate hike sentiment would support Japanese yen the most. The euro remained in a range due to rising support to anti - Euro political parties in election states.US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.65. The April contract open interest fell 6.51 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest rose 2.40 % from the previous day ? We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.75 - 64.85
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.50 / 64.40
|Stop Loss: 64.95
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40
|R1/R2:64.80 /65.00