Sell USDINR; target of 64.50 - 64.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose f or the first time in five days, as investors stepped up purchases after a recent decline in prices. Fall in global yields also supported demand for debt in emerging markets ? The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield fell to 6. 8 1 % from 6.87% in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell to 2. 3 0 % from 2.3 7 % in the previous session.

The rupee rebounded from early losses against the dollar, as gains in domestic equities offset the impact of global risk - aversion caused by geopolitical tensions ? The US$ fell further against major currencies with the Japanese Yen gaining the most. The pair is highly immune to unwinding of reflation trades. As such any weakness in US$ due to a hit to rate hike sentiment would support Japanese yen the most. The euro remained in a range due to rising support to anti - Euro political parties in election states.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.65. The April contract open interest fell 6.51 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest rose 2.40 % from the previous day ? We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.75 - 64.85 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.50 / 64.40 Stop Loss: 64.95 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

