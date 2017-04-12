App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 12, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.50 - 64.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.50 - 64.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds rose f or the first time in five days, as investors stepped up purchases after a recent decline in prices.  Fall in global yields also supported demand for debt in emerging markets ? The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield  fell to 6. 8 1 % from 6.87% in the previous session ? Yield on the US 10 - y ear fell to 2. 3 0 % from 2.3 7 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rebounded from early losses against the dollar, as gains in  domestic equities offset the impact of global risk - aversion  caused by  geopolitical tensions ? The US$  fell  further against major currencies with  the  Japanese Yen  gaining the most. The pair is highly immune to unwinding of reflation trades. As such any weakness in US$ due to a hit to rate hike sentiment would support Japanese yen the most.  The euro remained in a range due to rising support to anti - Euro political parties in election states.

US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.65. The  April contract open interest  fell  6.51 % from the previous day ? May contract open interest  rose  2.40 % from  the  previous day ? We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.75 - 64.85 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.50 / 64.40 Stop Loss: 64.95
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.