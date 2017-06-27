Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a second day, as investors deferred purchases after fresh supply of debt amid cautiousness ahead of long weekend • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield was unchanged at 6.46% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year was steady at 2.14% in the previous session.

The rupee fell for a second straight week against the US$, as the dollar rebounded after comments from some U.S. officials sparked hopes the Federal Reserve may continue to increase interest rates • The US$ remain in a range ahead of crucial economic data. US core PCE data as well as June Employment data would provide cue for further trend in US$. JPY continue to lose against US$ on account of widening monetary policy. Dollar index has crucial support placed near 96 – level.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.53. The June contract open interest declined 14.16 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 4.05 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.64 - 64.74 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.45 / 64.35 Stop Loss: 64.84 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25 R1/R2:64.70 /64.90

