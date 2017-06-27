Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds fell for a second day, as investors deferred purchases after fresh supply of debt amid cautiousness ahead of long weekend • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield was unchanged at 6.46% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year was steady at 2.14% in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee fell for a second straight week against the US$, as the dollar rebounded after comments from some U.S. officials sparked hopes the Federal Reserve may continue to increase interest rates • The US$ remain in a range ahead of crucial economic data. US core PCE data as well as June Employment data would provide cue for further trend in US$. JPY continue to lose against US$ on account of widening monetary policy. Dollar index has crucial support placed near 96 – level.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.53. The June contract open interest declined 14.16 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 4.05 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.64 - 64.74
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.45 / 64.35
|Stop Loss: 64.84
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25
|R1/R2:64.70 /64.90
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.