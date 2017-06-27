App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 27, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for a second day, as investors deferred  purchases after fresh supply of debt amid  cautiousness ahead of long  weekend • The  GoI benchmark  6.79 % 2027 bond yield was unchanged at 6.46% in the previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - year was steady at  2.14% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee  fell for a second straight week against the  US$, as the dollar rebounded after comments from some U.S. officials sparked hopes the  Federal Reserve may continue to increase interest rates • The US$  remain in a range ahead of  crucial economic data. US core PCE data as well as June Employment data would provide cue for further trend in US$. JPY continue to lose against US$ on account of widening monetary policy.  Dollar index has crucial support placed near 96 – level.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.53. The June contract open interest  declined 14.16 % from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased 4.05 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.64 - 64.74Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45 / 64.35Stop Loss: 64.84
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25R1/R2:64.70 /64.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.